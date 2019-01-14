App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals, says Sumit Bilgaiyan



Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Sumit Bilgaiyan

Apollo Hospitals is one of the leading private sector healthcare service provider company. The company operated 70 hospitals with more

than 10,000 beds. It also operates 3167 retail pharmacies; approximately 500 retail healthcare centers; approximately 148 telemedicine units; and 1 research foundation.

Company has reported excellent results for H1FY19, income has improved by 13.13 percent YoY to Rs 4000.51 crore while PAT increased by 31.13 percent to Rs 139.14 crore as against Rs 106.11 crore. PBDIT grew by 22.69 percent to Rs 484.46 crore during H1FY19. On technical front stock has formed strong higher top higher bottom formation which is bullish in its nature. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 11:46 am

tags #Stocks Views

