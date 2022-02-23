English
    Buy Apollo Hospitals Enterprise; target of Rs 5416: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5416 in its research report dated February 16, 2022.

    February 23, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise


    During Q3FY22, standalone revenue continued its growth trajectory, rising 20.7% YoY owing to growth achieved as a result of systemic improvements in diagnostics. Elective and primary care footfall overall indicating that revenue was high and unaffected by lower vaccine revenue.Inpatient volume up 28% YoY. EBITDA rose 31.8% YoY to Rs. 424cr (-3.3% QoQ), as EBITDA margin expanded 120bps YoY to 14.8%. Resultantly, Adj. PAT grew 65.1% YoY to Rs. 175cr (-5.6% QoQ) further aided by lower finance costs. Given the private label growth, digitally transformed delivery model, cost cutting measures, upscaled infrastructure, third party delivery tie-up (Amazon) and quick adaptability to COVID needs, the company is expected to continue its growth momentum.



    Outlook


    Hence, we upgrade our rating on the stock to BUY with a rolled forward TP of Rs. 5,416 based on SOTP valuation.

    At 15:25 hrs Apollo Hospitals Enterprises was quoting at Rs 4,617.60, up Rs 39.40, or 0.86 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,734.60 and an intraday low of Rs 4,593.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 40,165 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 34,046 shares, an increase of 17.97 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.40 percent or Rs 150.75 at Rs 4,578.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,930.70 and 52-week low Rs 2,789.00 on 26 November, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 22.14 percent below its 52-week high and 65.56 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 66,394.00 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 03:30 pm

