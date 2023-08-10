Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1740: ICICI Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on APL Apollo Tubes

APL Apollo Tubes’ (APL) Q1FY24 EBITDA missed consensus estimates by 10% though it was broadly in line with ours. Key points: 1) destocking in Q1FY24 impacted margins with EBITDA/te declining 6.5% QoQ to INR4,645; 2) sales volume was up 56.8% YoY (1.8% QoQ) at 662kte; and 3) volume from Raipur plant was at 75kte, slightly up QoQ. Going ahead, management expects growth to be largely volume-driven with capacity rising to 5.0mtpa by end-FY25. Besides, EBITDA/te is also likely to be boosted from capacity ramp-up at Raipur plant.

Outlook

Taking cognisance of the firm growth plans, we now value APL at 36x (earlier: 30x) FY25E EPS, corresponding to 2 deviations above mean, resulting in a revised target price of INR 1,740/share (earlier: INR 1,415). Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

APL Apollo Tubes - 09 -08 - 2023 - isc