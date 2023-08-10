English
    Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1740: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1740 in its research report dated August 08, 2023.

    August 10, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on APL Apollo Tubes

    APL Apollo Tubes’ (APL) Q1FY24 EBITDA missed consensus estimates by 10% though it was broadly in line with ours. Key points: 1) destocking in Q1FY24 impacted margins with EBITDA/te declining 6.5% QoQ to INR4,645; 2) sales volume was up 56.8% YoY (1.8% QoQ) at 662kte; and 3) volume from Raipur plant was at 75kte, slightly up QoQ. Going ahead, management expects growth to be largely volume-driven with capacity rising to 5.0mtpa by end-FY25. Besides, EBITDA/te is also likely to be boosted from capacity ramp-up at Raipur plant.

    Outlook

    Taking cognisance of the firm growth plans, we now value APL at 36x (earlier: 30x) FY25E EPS, corresponding to 2 deviations above mean, resulting in a revised target price of INR 1,740/share (earlier: INR 1,415). Maintain BUY.

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:13 pm

