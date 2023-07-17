Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1560: Sharekhan

buy

Rising application of structural steel tubes in government infrastructure projects, high-rise building, hospitals provide structural long-term growth opportunities for APL Apollo Tubes (APL). APL‘s leading market position in structural steel tubes market, first-mover advantage, capacity expansion (to 5 mtpa/10 mtpa by FY25/FY30) make it well-placed to tap growth opportunities coming up from â€˜Amrit Bharat Station Scheme‘ and â€˜Jal Jeevan Mission‘. Superior volume growth (model 31% volume CAGR over FY23-25E and expect it to reach 3.9 million tonnes) and higher margins [as APL target to expand the mix of value-added products (VAP) to 75% versus 56% in FY23] would drive a robust 52% PAT CAGR over FY23-25E which is much higher than earnings CAGR of 33% seen over FY21-23. Q1FY24 performance is expected to be strong supported by robust 56% y-o-y volume growth to 123 kt. The share of VAP would also improve by 348 bps q-o-q to 57% and would support the margin in Q1FY24. We expect 71%/73% y-o-y growth in EBITDA/PAT to Rs. 332 crore/Rs. 208 crore in Q1FY24.



We maintain Buy on APL with a revised PT of Rs. 1,560. Strong earnings growth outlook, high RoE/RoCE of 34%/42% in FY25E would narrow the valuation gap with listed peers and makes the risk-reward scenario favourable. APL trades at 38x/25x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS.

