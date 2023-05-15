Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1425: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on APL Apollo Tubes

Q4FY23 consolidated operating profit of Rs. 323 crore (up 18% q-o-q) was in line with our estimate and growth was driven by continued strong volume growth (up 7% q-o-q) and margin expansion. PAT of Rs. 202 crore (up 19% q-o-q) missed our estimate by 4% due to steep rise in depreciation/interest cost given commissioning of new Raipur plant. EBITDA margins increased by 10% q-o-q to Rs. 4,970/tonne led by improved performance of Raipur plant and removal of discounts as channel de-stocking halted. The company started commercial sales of super heavy section products, which holds high margin of Rs. 9,604/tonne. The management maintained volume CAGR guidance of 30% over FY23-26E and aim 5mt of volume by FY26. The company guided for volume of 2.8-3 mt/3.8-4 mt for FY24/FY25. EBITDA margin guidance of Rs. 5000/tonne for FY24 seems a bit conservative to us and management expects margin of Rs. 5,500-6,500/tonne post commissioning of new capacities.



Outlook

We maintain Buy on APL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,425 as strong earnings growth outlook and improved earnings quality post Tricoat’s merger would narrow the valuation gap with listed peers and makes the risk-reward scenario favourable. APL trades at 33x/22x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

APL Apollo Tubes - 13 -05 - 2023 - khan