English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1425: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1425 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on APL Apollo Tubes

    Q4FY23 consolidated operating profit of Rs. 323 crore (up 18% q-o-q) was in line with our estimate and growth was driven by continued strong volume growth (up 7% q-o-q) and margin expansion. PAT of Rs. 202 crore (up 19% q-o-q) missed our estimate by 4% due to steep rise in depreciation/interest cost given commissioning of new Raipur plant. EBITDA margins increased by 10% q-o-q to Rs. 4,970/tonne led by improved performance of Raipur plant and removal of discounts as channel de-stocking halted. The company started commercial sales of super heavy section products, which holds high margin of Rs. 9,604/tonne. The management maintained volume CAGR guidance of 30% over FY23-26E and aim 5mt of volume by FY26. The company guided for volume of 2.8-3 mt/3.8-4 mt for FY24/FY25. EBITDA margin guidance of Rs. 5000/tonne for FY24 seems a bit conservative to us and management expects margin of Rs. 5,500-6,500/tonne post commissioning of new capacities.


    Outlook

    We maintain Buy on APL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,425 as strong earnings growth outlook and improved earnings quality post Tricoat’s merger would narrow the valuation gap with listed peers and makes the risk-reward scenario favourable. APL trades at 33x/22x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    APL Apollo Tubes - 13 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #APL Apollo Tubes #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 15, 2023 02:21 pm