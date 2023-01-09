Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on APL Apollo Tubes

APAT over the years has created a moat with its strong execution capability, scalability, a wider distributor network, diversified plant locations and innovation of diverse applications for structural tubes. The company is far ahead of its competitor with large manufacturing capacity of 2.6MMT (excluding newly commissioned Raipur plant of 1MMT), a diversified portfolio of over 1,500 SKUs and a huge distribution network of over 800 distributors as on FY22. The Indian structural tubes market is expected to reach ~22MMT by CY30E from 4MMT in CY19 (~17% CAGR). APAT is set to capture a larger share of the growing market by adding capacity and expanding applications in diverse areas. A majority of the incremental capacity (~1.9MMT) is coming under the value-added product (VAP) segment such as color-coated products (CCP) (~1MMT), which should increase margins from INR4,154/MT in 1HFY23 to over INR5,500/MT by FY25E.

Outlook

We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 16%/24%/31% over FY22-25. Reiterate our Buy rating and value the stock at 33x Dec’24E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,400.

