    Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1400: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    February 05, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on APL Apollo Tubes

    APAT reported a strong operating performance, driven by 50% YoY volume growth to 605KMT. EBITDA/MT was down 10% YoY to INR4,510, on the back of lower mix of value-added products, but has shown recovery on a sequential basis (up 17% QoQ).

    Outlook

    We maintain our FY23/FY24/FY25 earnings estimate as the company is expected to maintain its growth trajectory on a strong demand outlook. We value the stock at 33x Dec’24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,400. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock