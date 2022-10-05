Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1275: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on APL Apollo Tubes

APL Apollo Tubes reported robust sales volume growth of 41%/42% y-o-y/q-o-q to 602 kt (highest ever quarterly volume); while VAP mix declined to 54% (versus 61% in Q1FY23) but would improve with ramp-up of Raipur plant. H1 volume of 1 mt and potential ramp-up at Raipur plant to help achieve 37% y-o-y volume growth guidance for FY23. Raipur plant (innovative first-time products in India) would help APL beat industry growth rate and expand market share (from 55% in FY22). Management has guided for 32% volume CAGR over FY22-25E with high margin on new products and thus target to more than double EBITDA to Rs. 2,000 crore by FY25 (versus Rs. 945 crore in FY22). Primary structural steel tube market expected double to 6 mtpa by FY25 as volume would shift towards primary market from secondary. Moreover, steel tubular technology is gaining acceptance in construction projects. APL has capacity (to reach 4mtpa soon) and product portfolio to tap growth opportunities in structural steel tube market.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on APL Apollo Tubes and increase PT to Rs. 1,275 as we rollover our PE multiple to October 2024 EPS. Strong sustainable volume/margin led earnings growth potential and likely Tricoat merger would help narrow valuation gap with players like Astral.

More Info

At 17:30 APL Apollo Tubes was quoting at Rs 1,097.05, up Rs 33.80, or 3.18 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,099.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,055.05.

It was trading with volumes of 22,600 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 52,135 shares, a decrease of -56.65 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.59 percent or Rs 26.80 at Rs 1,063.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,146.25 and 52-week low Rs 750.00 on 16 August, 2022 and 25 October, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.29 percent below its 52-week high and 46.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 27,457.02 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

APL Apollo Tubes - 051022 - khan