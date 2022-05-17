Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1270: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on APL Apollo Tubes

APL Apollo Tubes (APAT) reported a robust operating performance. This was particularly led by strong 27% YoY volume growth and higher Gross Profit/ MT of INR9,639 (up 8% YoY) due to strong demand for structural tubes and higher mix of value-added products. EBITDA/MT remained flat at INR4,823. We retain our FY23E/FY24E earnings as APAT is expected to maintain its growth trajectory on a strong demand outlook.

Outlook

We value the stock at 35x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,270. We reiterate our BUY rating.

