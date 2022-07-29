 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1190: Motilal Oswal

Jul 29, 2022 / 11:30 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1190 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on APL Apollo Tubes

APL Apollo Tubes (APAT) reported a weak operating performance with 14%/ 33% YoY decline in Gross Profit/EBITDA per MT, respectively, in 1QFY23. The result was adversely impacted by the industry-wide channel destocking prompted by the correction in domestic HRC prices and lower share of value added products (VAP). We retain our FY23E/FY24E earnings as APAT is likely to maintain its growth trajectory underpinned by a strong demand outlook.

Outlook

We value the stock at 33x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,190. Reiterate BUY.

first published: Jul 29, 2022 11:30 pm
