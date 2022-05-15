Buy APL Apollo Tubes: target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on APL Apollo Tubes
Largely in-line Q4FY22 PAT of Rs. . 163 crore (up 41% q-o-q). The strong growth was driven by sharp recovery in volume to 0.55 mt (up 27% y-o-y; up 37% q-o-q) partially offset by q-o-q margin decline of 7.7% to Rs. . 4,823/tonne. Strong volume growth across product categories - Apollo Structural/ Apollo Z/ Apollo Tricoat/ Apollo Galv volumes grew by 46%/25%/20%/53% q-o-q. However, the share of value-added products (VAP) in volumes declined to 60% versus 65% in Q3FY22 and Apollo Tricoat margin declined by 10.6% q-o-q to Rs. . 7,149/tonne. The management has guided for strong 37% y-o-y volume growth in FY23 and aims for 32% volume CAGR over FY22-25E as the share of structural steel tube market expected to increase to 16 mt vs. 7 mt currently. Margin also expected to improve to Rs. . 5,500-6,000/tonne on rise in share VAP and benefit of operating leverage.
Outlook
Recent steep fall in stock price from 52-week high makes risk-reward favourable given our expectations of sustained high earnings growth (expect PAT CAGR of 31% over FY22-24E) led by volume growth/margin expansion and robust RoE of ~29%. Hence, we maintain a Buy on APL with an unchanged PT of Rs. . 1,100.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.