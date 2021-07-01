MARKET NEWS

Buy Apex Frozen Foods; target of Rs 350: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Apex Frozen Foods has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated Jun 30, 2021.

July 01, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Apex Frozen Foods


Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (Apex) is an integrated producer and exporter of processed shrimps in Andhra Pradesh with own capacity of 29,240MT. We maintain Buy rating with a revised Target of Rs.350, due to gradual recovery in volumes, improving outlook and attractive valuation. Q4FY21 revenue grew by 29%YoY (+16%QoQ & -1%YoY for FY21) supported by recovery in volumes & firm shrimp realisation. EBITDA grew by 42%YoY and EBITDA margin improved by 90bps YoY to 10.4% supported by volumes and better product mix despite reduction in export incentive.


Outlook


We value at 9x on FY23E EPS considering current uncertain situation in the short-term, arrived at a Target of Rs.350, and maintain Buy rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Apex Frozen Foods #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations
first published: Jul 1, 2021 12:43 pm

