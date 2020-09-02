172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-apex-frozen-foods-target-of-rs-340-geojit-5789741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apex Frozen Foods; target of Rs 340: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Apex Frozen Foods has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated September 02, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Apex Frozen Foods


EBITDA grew by 51.6%YoY mainly aided by 620bps increase in gross margin due to better realisation and reduction in raw material cost. Apex has recently got all the required approvals for its newly added capacity of 20,000MT and ramp up in utilization will aid future growth. We increase our volume assumptions to factor gradual improvement in industry supply-chain while appreciation in INR will impact realisation. Expect revenue/PAT to grow at 15%/28% CAGR over FY20E-FY22E. Currently the stock trades at 13x 1Yr Fwd P/E (2Yr Avg=16x). We value the stock at 12X FY22E EPS, considering the current uncertain situation.



Outlook


We maintain Buy rating with a revised Target of Rs.340, due to better than expected volumes and attractive valuation. Q1FY21 revenue de-grew by 1.6%YoY. Better realization and rupee depreciation offset the impact of 11.4%YoY decline in volumes.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 05:52 pm

tags #Apex Frozen Foods #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations

