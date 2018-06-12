App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apar Industries; target of Rs 986: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Apar Industries recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 986 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Apar Industries


Apar Industries’ Q4FY18 consolidated revenue jumped 35% (15% ahead of estimate), led by strong ~53% YoY growth in conductors, ~22% in specialty oils and ~20% in cables. EBITDA grew ~28% YoY (~14% above estimates). PAT growth, however, was flat (14% below estimates) on higher interest expense owing to open-period forex (~INR190mn) and higher blockage of working capital due to GST. With capex of ~INR6.6bn incurred in past five years, Apar is well placed to capitalise on the T&D uptick, along with the product mix tilting in favour of value-added high margin HeC, higher KV oils and e-beam cables.


Outlook


Hence, we estimate PAT CAGR of 32% over FY18-20 & maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR 986.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:43 pm

tags #Apar Industries #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

