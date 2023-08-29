Buy Apar Industries; target of Rs 1230: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Apar Industries

Piramal Enterprises (PIEL) hosted its Investor Day on August 28, where the top management reaffirmed its earlier-stated ambition to double FY23 loan AUM by FY28 (Rs1.2-1.3trn) and deliver a consolidated RoA of ~3%. Importantly, the strategy to achieve this medium-term target was also reiterated as being a 70:30 retail to wholesale AUM mix. In retail, the approach is multiproduct offering to target the customers of Bharat without directly competing with large banks; while in wholesale, the focus is to build a granular book in Real Estate and Corporate Mid-Market Lending (CMML).



Outlook

Overall, the company is on the right track to deliver profitable growth and, more importantly, to deploy or distribute the capital for (in)organic growth or for distribution to shareholders. We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,230.

