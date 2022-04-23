English
    Buy ANGEL One; target of Rs 2300: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ANGEL One recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    April 23, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on ANGEL One


    Angel One (Angel)’s PAT grew 24% QoQ and 101% YoY to INR2b (17% beat) in 4QFY22. The beat on profitability was driven by an 11% beat on operating revenue, which rose 16% QoQ and 77% YoY to INR4.1b. Key contributors were a 13% beat on net revenue from the Broking segment and a 6% beat on net interest income. The active client ratio improved substantially in 4QFY22 to 40.2% from 39.7% in 3Q. Number of orders rose to 221m in 4QFY22 from 180m in 3Q. Angel’s operating expense stood in line at INR2.3b. CIR improved substantially to 45.1% (est. 49.3%) v/s 49% in 3QFY22 and 51% in 4QFY21. For FY22, Angel reported revenue of INR16.8b (+87.6% YoY), while its PAT more than doubled (+109.8% YoY) to INR6.3b. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 49.2% v/s 52.1% in FY21.



    Outlook


    We raise our earnings estimates for Angel by 7%/11% in FY23/FY24, respectively, backed by a higher-than-expected revenue and strong margin performance in 4QFY22. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR2,300 (premised on 20x FY24E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Angel One #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 08:57 pm
