Buy Angel One: target of Rs 2230: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Angel One

Angel One (Angel) successfully maintained its business momentum in Q4FY22 with 101%/24% YoY/QoQ PAT growth. We estimate PAT CAGR of 15% over FY22- FY24E and value the stock at 22x FY24E EPS of Rs101 (earlier: FY23E EPS of Rs86.5).

Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs2,230 (earlier: Rs1,900).

At 13:21 hrs Angel One was quoting at Rs 1,723.55, up Rs 98.50, or 6.06 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,792.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,702.00.

It was trading with volumes of 181,693 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 62,434 shares, an increase of 191.02 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.64 percent or Rs 79.05 at Rs 1,625.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,782.15 and 52-week low Rs 338.65 on 11 April, 2022 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.29 percent below its 52-week high and 408.95 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 14,293.52 crore.

