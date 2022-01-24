MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ANGEL One; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ANGEL One recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated January 18, 2022.

Broker Research
January 24, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on ANGEL One


PAT grew 23% QoQ and 125% YoY to INR1.65b (9% beat) in 3QFY22. The beat on profitability was driven by a) a 2% beat on operating revenue (up 17% QoQ and 105% YoY to INR3.5b) owing to a 5% beat on interest income, whereas net brokerage revenue was in line with our expectation; b) a 4% beat on other income (growth of 5% QoQ and 85% YoY); and c) admin costs coming in 6% below our expectation (growth of 5% QoQ and 103% YoY). CIR stood at 49.3% (est. 52.5%). The management has guided for a stable cost-to-income ratio of 49% in the coming quarters. The lead conversion ratio for direct clients improved substantially during the quarter, which translated into the activation ratio improving to 39% (from 38% in 2QFY22). The new onboarding journey improved the conversion ratio to 40.5% v/s 30.7%. We upgrade our earnings estimates by 8%/7%/7% for FY22E/FY23E/FY24E on the back of a strong margin performance in 3QFY22.


Outlook


We upgrade our PAT estimates by 8.0%/7.3%/6.9% for FY22E/FY23E/FY24E on the back of a better-than-expected CI ratio and the management guidance of the same sustaining. We maintain our BUY rating with revised Target Price of INR1,900 (20x Sep’23E EPS).


More Info on Trent

Close

Related stories


At 16:00 hrs Angel One was quoting at Rs 1,340.20, down Rs 174.95, or 11.55 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,515.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,248.75.

It was trading with volumes of 200,703 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 55,443 shares, an increase of 262.00 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.10 percent or Rs 31.10 at Rs 1,515.15.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,689.30 and 52-week low Rs 282.10 on 13 October, 2021 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.67 percent below its 52-week high and 375.08 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,094.45 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Angel One #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jan 24, 2022 05:38 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.