Buy Ami Organics; target of Rs 1229: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Ami Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1229 in its research report dated January 06, 2022.

Broker Research
January 07, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

 
 
KR Choksey's research report on Ami Organics


Ami Organics Ltd (AOL), established in 2004, is Surat based one of the leading company focused towards the development and manufacturing of different types of Pharma Intermediates, New Chemical Entities (NCE) and Key Starting Material for agrochemicals and fine chemicals. Majority of company’s products cater to API related to Chronic diseases which is high growth area. It recently acquired the business of Gujarat Organics Ltd (GOL), diversifying its portfolio towards specialty chemical space. It has a wide distribution network through which it caters to more than 150 customers (including international customers) directly in India and in 25 countries overseas.


Outlook


We initiate coverage on stock with “BUY” rating as all the above mentioned factors will provide greater scale to grow its business and profitability and recommend a target price of INR 1,229/share, applying PE multiple of 31x on FY24E EPS, indicating upside potential of 15.20% from CMP.


At 13:29 hrs AMI Organics was quoting at Rs 1,057.30, down Rs 14.25, or 1.33 percent.


It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,083.85 and an intraday low of Rs 1,049.35.

It was trading with volumes of 11,725 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 29,708 shares, a decrease of -60.53 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.08 percent or Rs 22.75 at Rs 1,071.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,438.50 and 52-week low Rs 610.00 on 22 September, 2021 and 09 September, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.5 percent below its 52-week high and 73.33 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,852.49 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Ami Organics #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations
first published: Jan 7, 2022 01:37 pm

