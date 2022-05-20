English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Ami Organics; target of Rs 1229: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Ami Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1229 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.


    KR Choksey's research report on Ami Organics


    During Q4FY22, Ami Organics Ltd(AOL) reported revenue of INR 1,435 Mn (+54.47% YoY / +1.70% QoQ). For FY22 topline was up by 52.70% YoY. The growth was driven by Pharma Intermediate business followed by Specialty chemicals post acquisition of facilities from Gujrat Organics (GOL). On operational front EBITDA in Q4FY22 stood at INR 258 Mn (+10.78% YoY) but dipped marginally on QoQ basis by 13.57%, OPM saw a dip of 709bps YoY and 318 bps QoQ to 17.98% in Q4FY22. Margins fell on account of rising input costs. Net Profit in Q4FY22 stood at INR 213 Mn showing an improvement of 38.31% YoY and 9.23% QoQ, with NPM at 14.94%, marginal impact of 173bps on YoY basis and improved 102bps on QoQ basis. EPS during the quarter came at 6.22 against 4.89 in the same quarter last year. The company has declared a final dividend of INR 3 per share.



    Outlook


    We apply P/E multiple of 32.5x its FY24E earnings and thus continue to maintain our ‘BUY’ recommendation on the stock with the same target price of INR 1,229.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Ami Organics #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: May 20, 2022 08:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.