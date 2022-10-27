English
    Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 610: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Ambuja Cements recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    October 27, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Ambuja Cements


    Ambuja Cement (now Adani group conglomerate part) is a large cement player with 31.5 MT capacity spread across north (35%), south (24%), west (~20%), east (~21%) in India. It has a large marketing set-up & pan-India presence. The upcoming new capacity in Punjab (1.5 MT) and eastern region (7.0 MT including clinker 3.2 MT) will enhance its cement capacity by ~8.5 MT to 40 MT. In phase II, the company plans to reach over ~50 MT capacity through capacity expansion in western region along with significant de-bottlenecking • The management plans to double its consolidated capacity to 140 MT (ACC + Ambuja) from current 70 MT in the next five years.



    Outlook


    With aggressive expansion strategy and focus on cost efficiencies, we expect healthy revenue growth in CY21-23E despite high base. Hence, we maintain BUY rating. We value Ambuja at Rs 610 i.e. 21x CY23E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 27, 2022 04:38 pm
