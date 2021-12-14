MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ambuja Cements: target of Rs 464: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Ambuja Cements recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 464 in its research report dated December 14, 2021.

Broker Research
December 14, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Ambuja Cements


We expect Ambuja Cements (ACEM) to further improve its EBITDA/te (say by >Rs150/te over CY21-24E) led by a better market mix (rising share of North) and increased cost efficiencies, and narrow its EBITDA/te gap vs peers. The recent ~5mnte Marwa-Mundwa expansion would not only enable ACEM to sustain its market share, but also likely improve overall EBITDA/te by >Rs50/te, given higher profitability in North / West, better cost efficiencies of the new plant and additional government incentives. Increasing share of WHRS from 6MW to ~90MW by CY23E, and higher efficiencies via MSA with ACC could drive another >Rs100/te EBITDA/te expansion, in our view. Accordingly, ACEM’s valuation gap vs larger peers may shrink further and its outperformance (seen over past two years) is likely to continue in the medium term.



Outlook


Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs464/sh (13x standalone CY23E EV/E). Key risk: Lower demand/prices.

Close

Related stories

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Ambuja Cements #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
first published: Dec 14, 2021 01:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.