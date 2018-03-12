App
Mar 12, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 310: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on Ambuja Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated February 21, 2018.

Reliance Securities's research report on Ambuja Cements


Ambuja Cements (ACL) has reported a better-than-estimated operating performance in 4QCY17, mainly owing to higher-than-expected volume growth and better operational efficiencies.Operating profit grew by sharp 48% YoY and 39% QoQ to Rs4.4bn vs. our estimate of Rs3.9bn. Despite a sharp spike in Power & Fuel cost/tonne and freight cost/tonne, operating cost/tonne declined by 1% YoY and 6% QoQ to Rs3,681, led by cost optimisation initiatives.

Outlook

We expect ACL to get decent traction on the back of strong brand equity, premium product portfolio, value-based pricing and expected pick-up in demand. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised SOTP-based Target Price of Rs310 (from Rs320 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

