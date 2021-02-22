English
Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 308: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Ambuja Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 308 in its research report dated February 20, 2021.

February 22, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Ambuja Cements


During 4QCY20, ACEM printed a healthy performance, capitalising on strong demand and pricing (primarily in the north). Cost controls further bolstered margin. Thus, standalone net sales/EBITDA/APAT rose 12/40/49% to INR 35.2/7.7/5.0 bn respectively. Over the next two years, ACEM’s profitability will benefit from its capacity expansion in the north and low-cost WHRS and solar power expansions. ACEM also hinted that it is exploring capacity expansion at various locations to drive long-term growth visibility.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised SOTP-based target price of INR 308/sh.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 22, 2021 03:49 pm

