Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 283: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Ambuja Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 283 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on Ambuja Cements
During 3QCY20, Ambuja Cements (ACEM) reported strong results. Standalone net sales/EBITDA/APAT rose 9/55/88% YoY to Rs 28.53/6.80/4.41bn respectively. Volumes jumped 8% YoY on strong retail demand. Opex fell 8% YoY on robust (and structural) cost controls and low fuel prices, driving a 44% jump in unitary EBITDA to Rs 1,200/MT. In a positive surprise, ACEM announced Rs 17/share dividends, thus paying off 60% of its large cash pile up on books.
Outlook
We maintain BUY with a higher target price (SOTP-based) of Rs 283/share, owing to increased volume growth and robust unitary EBITDA visibility, and a leaner balance sheet, post the large dividend payout.
