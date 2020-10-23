Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 283: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Ambuja Cements

During 3QCY20, Ambuja Cements (ACEM) reported strong results. Standalone net sales/EBITDA/APAT rose 9/55/88% YoY to Rs 28.53/6.80/4.41bn respectively. Volumes jumped 8% YoY on strong retail demand. Opex fell 8% YoY on robust (and structural) cost controls and low fuel prices, driving a 44% jump in unitary EBITDA to Rs 1,200/MT. In a positive surprise, ACEM announced Rs 17/share dividends, thus paying off 60% of its large cash pile up on books.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a higher target price (SOTP-based) of Rs 283/share, owing to increased volume growth and robust unitary EBITDA visibility, and a leaner balance sheet, post the large dividend payout.

