Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 248: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on Ambuja Cements

The company registered net sales of INR 2614cr for the quarter, driven by a higher realization/ton of INR 4787. This was primarily due to the company’s increased focus on its premium products (Compocem and Roof Special). Cement volumes for the quarter stood at 5.46mt registering a growth of 9% YoY on the back of increased participation in the Building and Infrastructure segment. Cement demand grew by 9% in Q3CY18 led by good demand from the Housing and Infra segment.

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock with a target price of INR 248 giving an upside of 23%. (i.e. valuing the stock at CY20E EV/Ton of $150/Ton, 10x CY20E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.