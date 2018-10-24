Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 248: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities is bullish on Ambuja Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 248 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.
Nalanda Securities' research report on Ambuja Cements
The company registered net sales of INR 2614cr for the quarter, driven by a higher realization/ton of INR 4787. This was primarily due to the company’s increased focus on its premium products (Compocem and Roof Special). Cement volumes for the quarter stood at 5.46mt registering a growth of 9% YoY on the back of increased participation in the Building and Infrastructure segment. Cement demand grew by 9% in Q3CY18 led by good demand from the Housing and Infra segment.
Outlook
We remain positive on the stock with a target price of INR 248 giving an upside of 23%. (i.e. valuing the stock at CY20E EV/Ton of $150/Ton, 10x CY20E EV/EBITDA.
