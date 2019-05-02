Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 239: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on Ambuja Cements

The company registered net sales growth of 2.3% y-o-y & 2.2% q-o-q to INR 2927.6 crore, driven by realization/ton growth of 0.6% to INR 4469 per ton and volume growth of 2.4% y-o-y to 6.37mt. This was primarily due to the company’s increased focus on its premium products (Compocem and Roof Special). The company introduced various innovative products to deliver superior experience and to become a preferred partner for the customers on the back of increased participation in the building and Infrastructure segment. In Jan-Mar 19 demand is expected to remain firm between 7.5-8.5% due to accelerated pre-election spending & faster execution of government sponsored housing & infrastructure projects.

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock with a target price of INR 239 giving an upside of 9.8%. (i.e. valuing the stock at CY20E EV/Ton of $150/Ton, 11x CY20E EV/EBITDA) and ACC’s stake valued at INR 66/share.

