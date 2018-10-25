Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 230: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Ambuja Cements

We upgrade ACEM to BUY with unchanged TP of Rs230, as the recent stock price corrections has turned valuations attractive – the stock is trading at 10.6x/9.4x its CY19/20E EBITDA. During Q3CY18, ACEM’s standalone EBITDA rose a modest 5% YoY, as the strong 9% YoY volume growth benefits were moderated by high cost pressure. PAT declined 32% YoY on absence of dividend income from its subsidiary ACC, during the quarter. We model in 5% volume CAGR for CY17-20E amid no near term capacity expansion. The material supply agreement (MSA) with ACC should partly moderate the cost inflation going forward, thus aiding 9% EBITDA CAGR during CY17-20E.

Outlook

We have introduced CY20 estimates and roll forward valuations to CY20E. We value ACEM on SOTP basis: the standalone ACEM at 11x its CY20 EBITDA and its 50% holding in ACC at a 20% discount to our target valuation of ACC leading to SOTP of Rs230 (earlier TP of Rs230 on 11x CY19 EBITDA).

