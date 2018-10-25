App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 230: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Ambuja Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Ambuja Cements


We upgrade ACEM to BUY with unchanged TP of Rs230, as the recent stock price corrections has turned valuations attractive – the stock is trading at 10.6x/9.4x its CY19/20E EBITDA. During Q3CY18, ACEM’s standalone EBITDA rose a modest 5% YoY, as the strong 9% YoY volume growth benefits were moderated by high cost pressure. PAT declined 32% YoY on absence of dividend income from its subsidiary ACC, during the quarter. We model in 5% volume CAGR for CY17-20E amid no near term capacity expansion. The material supply agreement (MSA) with ACC should partly moderate the cost inflation going forward, thus aiding 9% EBITDA CAGR during CY17-20E.


Outlook


We have introduced CY20 estimates and roll forward valuations to CY20E. We value ACEM on SOTP basis: the standalone ACEM at 11x its CY20 EBITDA and its 50% holding in ACC at a 20% discount to our target valuation of ACC leading to SOTP of Rs230 (earlier TP of Rs230 on 11x CY19 EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Ambuja Cements #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations

