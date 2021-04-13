English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 365: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ambuja Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated April 12, 2021.

Broker Research
April 13, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

ICICI Direct's research report on Ambuja Cement 


Ambuja Cement in its AGM has laid out ambitious growth plans to increase its capacities in India with the target of becoming a 50 MT player from current 29.7 MT. In terms of regions, the company is exploring opportunities in the markets of East and West India, with brownfield expansions in Bhatpara and Maratha plants. While its upcoming facility in Marwar Mundwa, Rajasthan will enhance clinker capacity by 3 MT, it would help improve cement sales by ~5 MT. Apart from this, the company is also looking at significant debottlenecking opportunities across all its plants to further enhance their cement capacity. Given the strong demand outlook, we believe these move would allay the growth concern, also enable it to capture the lost market share and maintain its position. Further, deployment of strong operating cash towards capacity expansion in an efficient manner would improve return ratios. Given these developments, we now upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY recommendation.



Outlook


With the growth concerns now being addressed, we expect Ambuja to get back to industry leading growth trajectory as and when this new capacity comes on stream. While we await clarity on the timeline and the quantum of amount required for these expansions, we revise our target multiple upwards to factor in this positive development and upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 365/share (i.e. at CY22E EV/EBITDA of 14.0x, implied EV/tonne of $154/t, factoring in additional 15 MT for Ambuja, earlier TP: Rs 305).



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Ambuja Cement #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Apr 13, 2021 10:50 am

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.