Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 285: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ambuja Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ambuja Cement


Ambuja Cement (ACEM) delivered strong set of Q3CY20 earnings with 17%/14% beat on our/consensus EBITDA estimates. The beat was primarily driven by steeper than expected reduction in costs. Factoring in lower costs and higher realisations, we upgrade our EBITDA estimates by 20%/11% for CY21e/CY22e. CY20 marked as ACEM’s strong performance on cost reduction front through 1) logistic efficiencies, 2) higher share of volumes under MSA and 3) sustainable cut in some of the fixed overheads of legacy nature. We remain confident that costs would fall further with rise in share of waste heat recovery plants (WHRP), increased spectrum of MSA covering additional volumes from upcoming new capacities in Rajasthan and Jharkhand and changing work culture. On the volumes front, the new greenfield plant in Rajasthan (commissioning by Q2CY21) would add 16-17% growth with strong margin profile>Rs1,200/t.


Outlook


The next leg of growth would be led by 5mtpa expansion in central region under ACC. Backed by attractive valuations and improved quality of operations, we reiterate BUY rating with revised TP of Rs285 (earlier Rs255), EV/EBITDA of 12.5x CY21e.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #Ambuja Cement #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

