    Buy Amber Enterprises: target of Rs 4300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Amber Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4300 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    February 01, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Amber Enterprises


    The company reported strong performance for Q3FY2022 led by high growth in components business along with highlighting its ability to pass on increased input costs to end consumers. Company expects strong Q4 with FY2022 AC volumes expected to touch 3mn units versus 1.1mn in 9MFY2022. The OPM are expected to sustain. PLI schemes would help Amber strengthen domestic presence along with strong export opportunities over the next 3-4 years.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 4300, given its strong net earnings growth outlook ahead.


    At 15:59 hrs Amber Enterprises India Limited was quoting at Rs 3,497.50, down Rs 110.45, or 3.06 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,679.00 and an intraday low of Rs 3,485.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 7,546 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 4,048 shares, an increase of 86.41 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 13.32 percent or Rs 424.15 at Rs 3,607.95.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,788.40 and 52-week low Rs 2,580.00 on 12 October, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 7.68 percent below its 52-week high and 35.56 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,784.38 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Amber Enterprises #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 05:58 pm
