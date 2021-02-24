English
Buy Amber Enterprises: target of Rs 3716: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Amber Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3716 in its research report dated February 23, 2021.

February 24, 2021
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Amber Enterprises


The company remains one of the key beneficiaries of import ban on ACs with refrigerants and the likely expansion of PLI schemes for ACs and components. Capacity expansion through a greenfield project with projected capacity of 1 million units (likely to be operational by Q4FY22) should improve business. Component exports would begin in FY2022, while those of RACs from CY2022. It is set to build 18-20 commercial refrigeration products over 2-3 years. Order backlog is strong across products.


Outlook


We retain a Buy on Amber Enterprises (Amber) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,716, given multiple growth drivers that brighten net earnings growth outlook over FY2021E-FY2023E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Amber Enterprises #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 24, 2021 01:29 pm

