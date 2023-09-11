English
    Buy Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 3550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Amber Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3550 in its research report dated September 08, 2023.

    September 11, 2023
    Sharekhan's research report on Amber Enterprises

    As per our interaction with the company, its broad customer base and increased offerings in RAC components would boost growth. Increasing localisation in RAC/non-RAC components (45-50% by year-end and 70-80% by 2030) as a result of PLI schemes and growing export opportunities bode well for EMS players like Amber. Strong growth prospects of mobility, electronics and motors division would help the company diversify its business further and improve margin profile going forward.


    Outlook

    We build in a Revenue/PAT CAGR of ~17%/37% (FY23-FY26E). We expect improvement in return ratios and cash flows due to growing profitability, decline in debt, and absence of major capex in the coming years. Thus, we maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 3,550, rolling forward our estimates on September 2025E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 11, 2023

