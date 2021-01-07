Buy Amber Enterprises: target of Rs 3170: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Amber Enterprises

Company would be one of the key beneficiaries from the import ban on ACs with refrigerants and likely expansion of PLI schemes for AC and components. Capex expansion of 1 MTPA each at two locations for ACs and components to come onstream by Q1FY2023. Export of components to start from FY2022 and RACs from CY2022. It is set to build 18-20 commercial refrigeration products over 2-3 years. Order backlog is strong across products.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Amber Enterprises (Amber) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,170, given multiple growth drivers that brighten the net earnings growth outlook over FY2021E-FY2023E.

