Buy Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 2870: Sharekhan

Amber Enterprises’ (Amber) Q1FY2023 performance was largely driven by robust revenue, while OPM remained under pressure due to inflationary headwinds. The company expects to outpace the expected industry volume growth of 28-30% in FY2023 through new customers and product additions in components. Long-term growth will be driven by sectoral tailwinds such as increasing affordability, rising temperature, PLI scheme benefits, and reducing dependency on imports in the air conditioner industry. Despite muted Q1 on margin front, long-term growth opportunities are intact.



The stock has corrected sharply in the recent past and current price levels indicate a good entry point for long-term investors. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 2,870.

