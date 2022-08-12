English
    Buy Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 2870: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Amber Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2870 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Amber Enterprises


    Amber Enterprises’ (Amber) Q1FY2023 performance was largely driven by robust revenue, while OPM remained under pressure due to inflationary headwinds. The company expects to outpace the expected industry volume growth of 28-30% in FY2023 through new customers and product additions in components. Long-term growth will be driven by sectoral tailwinds such as increasing affordability, rising temperature, PLI scheme benefits, and reducing dependency on imports in the air conditioner industry. Despite muted Q1 on margin front, long-term growth opportunities are intact.



    Outlook


    The stock has corrected sharply in the recent past and current price levels indicate a good entry point for long-term investors. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 2,870.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

