PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-amber-enterprises-target-of-rs-2623-sharekhan-6098661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Amber Enterprises: target of Rs 2623: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Amber Enterprises recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2623 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Amber Enterprises


Strong performance from subsidiaries supports operational performance while RAC business is affected by high channel inventory. Management expects Q3 to be flattish while Q4 to be much better. The benefit from the recent ban on import of fully built refrigerant ACs to accrue from Feb-March 2021. Export of components to start from FY2022 and RACs from CY2022. To build 18-20 product portfolio in commercial refrigeration over 2-3 years. Strong order backlog for Sidwal.


Outlook


We recommend Buy on Amber Enterprises (Amber) with a PT of Rs. 2,623, given its strong net earnings growth outlook over FY2021E-FY2023E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:28 am

tags #Amber Enterprises #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.