Buy Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 2051: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Amber Enterprises

Amber would be the primary beneficiary of the government’s focus on import substitution in room A/Cs. About 3m units are imported yearly of ~ 7m, which can increase to 14m in the next 4-5 years. The sharper focus on import substitution, supported by a favourable policy intended to create an entire ecosystem for component manufacturing (excl. compressors) augurs well for Amber and can consolidate its leading position. Capex required to capitalise on opportunities in the component ecosystem and funding for it are key monitorables.

Outlook

We are positive on Amber and upgrade the stock to a Buy, with a revised target price of `2,051 based on a sum-of-parts evaluation on FY23e. Revision in PE(x) assigned to each entity in FY23 would depend on government policy for import substitution and equity dilution/debt raising to fund strategic capex. Normalised capex for FY21 and FY22 could be ~`950m, which can be funded via internal accruals and borrowings.

