Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 942: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Amara Raja’s market-share gains in two-wheelers and new business opportunities in telecom would go a long way in building a strong position in its business. We continue to expect market-share gains in the ensuing quarters in 2W batteries.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy at a target of Rs942.

