Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 942: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 942 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Amara Raja Batteries


Amara Raja’s market-share gains in two-wheelers and new business opportunities in telecom would go a long way in building a strong position in its business. We continue to expect market-share gains in the ensuing quarters in 2W batteries.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy at a target of Rs942.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Amara Raja Batteries #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations

