Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 863: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 863 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Amara Raja Batteries


Q2 revenue grew 14% yoy to Rs19.4bn (est.: Rs18.4bn) and came in above estimates on robust 2W/4W replacement growth of 11%/16% and market share gains in 2W OEM segment. AMRJ’s market share with Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motors saw an increase. EBITDA margin expanded 30bps to 17.6% (est.: 17.5%), supported by a marginal fall in lead prices, better mix, cost-control measures and the reversal of a provision related to BSNL receivables. In Q2, AMRJ was able to retain the benefits of lower lead prices. Robust replacement demand, coupled with a pick-up in OEM/industrial segments, is expected to support revenue performance going ahead. AMRJ’s market share gains are also expected to continue.


Outlook


We expect revenue/earnings CAGR of 10%/14% for FY20-23E, with an average ROCE of 24% and FCF of Rs5.7bn/year. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised TP of Rs863 (Rs803 earlier), based on 15x FY23E EPS (Sep’22E EPS earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #Amara Raja Batteries #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

