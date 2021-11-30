Buy Amara Raja Batteries: target of Rs 784: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Q2FY2022 results were below expectations due to sharper contraction in EBITDA margin than expectations. We have reduced our earnings estimates by 15.7%/8.6% for FY2022E and FY2023E to build in drop in EBITDA margin. Further, we expect Amara’s revenue and earnings to report a CAGR of 18.9% and 10.4%, respectively, during FY2021-FY2023E. The stock trades below its historical average P/E multiple of 13.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.7x its FY2023 estimate



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Limited (Amara) with a revised PT of Rs. 784, owing to price correction, a brighter demand outlook for batteries, and comfortable valuations.

