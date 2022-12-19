Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 756: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

ARBL is expected to benefit from a recovery in automotive demand, greater share of replacement sales and rising sales of industrial batteries. Company’s immediate focus remain on the expansion of pack and charger business and develop lithium cell technology. The stock trades below its historical average at P/E multiple of 12.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.8x its FY25E estimates.

Outlook

Reiterate Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) with a revised PT of Rs756, owing to its brighter outlook for batteries going forward and comfortable valuations.

