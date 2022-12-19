English
    Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 756: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 756 in its research report dated December 16, 2022.

    December 19, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries


    ARBL is expected to benefit from a recovery in automotive demand, greater share of replacement sales and rising sales of industrial batteries. Company’s immediate focus remain on the expansion of pack and charger business and develop lithium cell technology. The stock trades below its historical average at P/E multiple of 12.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.8x its FY25E estimates.



    Outlook


    Reiterate Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) with a revised PT of Rs756, owing to its brighter outlook for batteries going forward and comfortable valuations.


    first published: Dec 19, 2022 03:46 pm