Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 717: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Rise in insurance cost, increase in trading mix, and higher revenue contribution from the new energy business impacted the company’s sequential performance. Securing the future via investing in the Li-ion project and deliveries is expected from FY2026. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 11.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.4x its FY2025E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Limited (Amara) with a revised target price of Rs. 717 on account of expectation of healthy traction in replacement demand, 12.8% earnings CAGR over the next two years, opportunity to play in the Li-ion cell business, and comfortable valuation.

