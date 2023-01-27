 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Amara Raja Batteries, target of Rs 696: Sharekhan

Jan 27, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 696 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Registered healthy volume growth in the automotive and industrial segment in Q3FY2023 and with support of 360 bps y-o-y expansion in gross margin, EBIDTA margin expanded by 300 bps y-o-y to 15%. Decided to hive off new-age business in a separate subsidiary to enhance focus and fund raising. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 10.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.6x its FY2025E estimates.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) with a revised PT of Rs. 696, owing to its brighter outlook for batteries going forward and comfortable valuations.

