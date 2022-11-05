Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 629: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) reported a strong set of numbers in Q2FY23, led by volume growth and operational improvement. EBITDA and PAT exceeded expectations by 17% and 23.9%, respectively. ARBL is expected to benefit from a recovery in automotive demand, greater share of replacement sales and rising sales of industrial batteries. The stock trades below its historical average at P/E multiple of 11.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.3x its FY24E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs.629, owing to a positive outlook for automobile OEMs and improving scenario for replacement demand.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Amara Raja Batteries - 04-11-2022 - khan