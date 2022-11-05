Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 629: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) reported a strong set of numbers in Q2FY23, led by volume growth and operational improvement. EBITDA and PAT exceeded expectations by 17% and 23.9%, respectively. ARBL is expected to benefit from a recovery in automotive demand, greater share of replacement sales and rising sales of industrial batteries. The stock trades below its historical average at P/E multiple of 11.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.3x its FY24E estimates.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs.629, owing to a positive outlook for automobile OEMs and improving scenario for replacement demand.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.