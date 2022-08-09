Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 629: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (Amara) reported mixed results in Q1FY23, with revenues exceeding our expectations by 14.2%, while EBITDA margins contracting by 60 bps more than expectations. Amara is expected to benefit from a recovery in automotive demand, greater share of replacement sales and rising sales of industrial batteries. The stock trades below its historical average at P/E multiple of 12x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.2x its FY24E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Limited (Amara) with an unchanged PT of Rs.629, owing to moderation of valuation multiple, earning cut- and an improving outlook for batteries.

