    Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 629: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 629 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries


    Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (Amara) reported mixed results in Q1FY23, with revenues exceeding our expectations by 14.2%, while EBITDA margins contracting by 60 bps more than expectations. Amara is expected to benefit from a recovery in automotive demand, greater share of replacement sales and rising sales of industrial batteries. The stock trades below its historical average at P/E multiple of 12x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.2x its FY24E estimates.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Limited (Amara) with an unchanged PT of Rs.629, owing to moderation of valuation multiple, earning cut- and an improving outlook for batteries.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Amara Raja Batteries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:00 pm
