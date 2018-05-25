Buy Allcargo Logistics; target of Rs 163: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Allcargo Logistics

4QFY18 revenue rose 13% YoY to INR15.4b (est. of INR19.8b), led by 18% YoY growth in MTO revenue. EBITDA stood at INR739m (-30% YoY, -21% QoQ), lower than our estimate of INR994m, due to higher provisions in the P&E segment. Adj. PAT fell 68% YoY (-47% QoQ) to INR185m (est. of INR444m), as the tax rate was higher at 65% v/s 18% in the year-ago period.

Outlook

P&E segment should see reduced losses due to an uptick in asset utilization. Valuations at 13.4x/10.3x FY19/20E appear attractive, given AGLL's strong fundamentals and earnings CAGR of 27% over FY18-20E. We value AGLL at 14x FY20E P/E and arrive at a TP of INR163. Maintain Buy.

