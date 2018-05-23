App
May 23, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Alkyl Amines; target of Rs 900: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Alkyl Amines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Alkyl Amines


Alkyl  Amines reported a strong 4QFY18 with Sales/EBITDA/PAT growing by 32.7%/86.0%/112.9%  to  Rs 1.74 bn/Rs 404mn/Rs 233mn. AACL reported numbers ahead  of  our  expectations due to a better mix and higher realizations of some of its key products (Acetonitrile realizations were up 15.8% YoY to Rs 150/kg).  We  expect  volume  growth of 10-12% in FY19E and FY20E which will be driven  by  higher  utilization  (~70%  by  end  of  FY19E)  of newly commenced  Methyl Amines plant (of 30,000 MTPA) in Dahej coupled with benefits  coming  from  the  Patalganga  plant  which  is expected to provide   flexibility   in   manufacturing   Methyl   &  Ethyl  amine derivatives.   We  upgrade  our  FY19E  and  FY20E  Sales/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 14.7%/22.9%/24.7% and 14.4%/23.6%/28.1% respectively. AACL’s Methyl Amines plant of 30,000 MTPA has commenced operations in  March-18.AACL  was  constrained  by  Methyl Amines capacity of a mere 15,000  MTPA  (1/3rd  of  its competitor) in Patalganga, Maharashtra. Doubling  its  Methyl  Amine  capacity  is  likely  to render AACL is entering   niche  Methyl  Amine  derivatives  thereby  improving  its margins. AACL  is  expected to generate cumulative operating cash-flows of Rs 2.56  bn  from  FY19E-21E  as we expect AACL to enter the next leg of capex to expand its Acetonitrile facility. We also expect the company to  reduce  its  total  debt by ~ Rs 550mn.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on Alkyl Amines  and  value  AACL at 22.0x FY20E EPS with a target price of Rs 900/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

