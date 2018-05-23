Buy Alkyl Amines; target of Rs 900: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Alkyl Amines

Alkyl Amines reported a strong 4QFY18 with Sales/EBITDA/PAT growing by 32.7%/86.0%/112.9% to Rs 1.74 bn/Rs 404mn/Rs 233mn. AACL reported numbers ahead of our expectations due to a better mix and higher realizations of some of its key products (Acetonitrile realizations were up 15.8% YoY to Rs 150/kg). We expect volume growth of 10-12% in FY19E and FY20E which will be driven by higher utilization (~70% by end of FY19E) of newly commenced Methyl Amines plant (of 30,000 MTPA) in Dahej coupled with benefits coming from the Patalganga plant which is expected to provide flexibility in manufacturing Methyl & Ethyl amine derivatives. We upgrade our FY19E and FY20E Sales/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 14.7%/22.9%/24.7% and 14.4%/23.6%/28.1% respectively. AACL’s Methyl Amines plant of 30,000 MTPA has commenced operations in March-18.AACL was constrained by Methyl Amines capacity of a mere 15,000 MTPA (1/3rd of its competitor) in Patalganga, Maharashtra. Doubling its Methyl Amine capacity is likely to render AACL is entering niche Methyl Amine derivatives thereby improving its margins. AACL is expected to generate cumulative operating cash-flows of Rs 2.56 bn from FY19E-21E as we expect AACL to enter the next leg of capex to expand its Acetonitrile facility. We also expect the company to reduce its total debt by ~ Rs 550mn.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Alkyl Amines and value AACL at 22.0x FY20E EPS with a target price of Rs 900/share.

